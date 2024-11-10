Patterson at the double in Berwick win
Linzi Patterson scored twice in Berwick’s 3-1 success at Ross High.
Impressive player of the match Emma Fraser added the other as the borderers kept up the pressure on Inverleith at the top of Women’s East Division Three.
Berwick have a fixture-free weekend this Saturday and will look to Fjordhus Reivers to do them a favour as they host unbeaten Inverleith, who are the only side to have beaten Berwick so far this term.
They travel to Kelso for a border derby on the 23rd November.
Kelso were beaten 2-1 at Falkirk & Linlithgow last time out and sit eighth in the table.