Parnell knocks 73 in thrilling Warkworth win
and live on Freeview channel 276
They had hit 193 all out after winning the toss and electing to bat while the visitors responded with 181 before their final wicket fell.
Tristan Parnell hit a superb 73 that included four 6s and seven 4s while skipper Michael Phillips hit a 6 and two 4s in his 24 before going lbw to Thomas Waugh.
Rhys James knocked 28 and Christopher Smith 19.
Corbridge’s Marcus Sewell ran up 51 before Luke McCurley bowled him in what was an evenly-balanced game.
Mark Rowell was caught by Martin Clark off Conn Sullivan on 35.
Sullivan added two further wickets for figures of 3-57 while McCurley was 3-14 and Parnell 2-31.
Warkworth travel to Bates Cottages this weekend.
Rock’s Division Four fixture at Washington was tied, giving them 16 points.
Rock were 163 all out in the 45th over while Washington responded with 99/6 after 28 overs when the game was called.
Joe Ferry hit his half century and Harry Parkinson was dismissed just seven runs short of his after cracking two sixes and five fours.
Parkinson bowled 2-14 and Paul Roberts 2-18 as they were working their way through the batting order.
They host Stobswood Welfare on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.