Parnell hits five sixes in Warkworth win

The big-hitter almost brought up his century

Warkworth’s seven-wicket win over Bates Cottages at the Castle Green in NTCL Division Two was much helped by Tristan Parnell’s big 91 not out.

The South African pummelled 10 fours and five sixes from just 78 balls and he impressed with the bat.

Opener Stephen Dargue was 32 not out as, despite losing Rhys James and Christopher Smith for ducks and Rohan Aatif for four, Warkworth chased down their target in 42 overs.

They had bowled the visitors all-out for 139 in 33 overs before tea.

Martin Clark bowled 3-40 with Parnell 2-28 and Safiun Diip 2-17.

Warkworth travel to a Lintz side that have lost their last five fixtures on Saturday.

Rock won an exciting game against Kirkley by just 19 runs in Division Four.

They had made a total of 260/9 in their 48 overs with Joe Ferry knocking 113 and George Cockayne 57.

The visitors were chasing down the target but came up just short with 241/9 at the final ball.

Adam Hilless bowled 4-35 and Thomas Parkinson was 3-48.

Rock are at Bedlington this weekend.

There was similar excitement at Warenford in Division Five (North) as they beat Blagdon Park by just three runs.

Kevin Greshon put on a score of 83 and Brian Thompson was 55 not out as they made 208/4.

Blagdon Park’s David Covell was 97 not out as they came up just short with 205/6 in a thriller.

Embleton’s game against Mitford was cancelled.