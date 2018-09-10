Page turns in amazing run at Druridge Bay

On Saturday Carole Page had an amazing run at the Druridge Bay Parkrun. She not only notched a course pb to finish second female, but also smashed her own female 55-59 course record and her own course WAVA record.

Thanks to her 20.07 she has set a WAVA score of 92.46%. An absolutely amazing performance.

Getting back to her best is Alice Tetley-Paul who was next Harrier home in 31st ahead of Steve Cowell and Ian Stephenson.

Results: 11-Carole Page 20.07 (92.46%); 31-Alice Tetley-Paul 21.59 (67.40%); 39-Steve Cowell 22.27; 48-Ian Stephenson 23.28 (66.62%); 91-Jennifer Knight 27.59 (54.08%); 119-Eileen Guthrie 29.53 (59.01%); 120-Linda Patterson 29.54; 130-Laura McLean Jr 30.22; 143-Alison Hutchings 31.51; 156-Mark Hume 33.04; 183-Christine Hardy 36.19.

Elsewhere, Phil Hall and Justine Norman were in action at the Thetford Parkrun. Phil was fifth overall in 19.25 and Justine was 40th in 23.55 to win the female 45 category.

Other age category winners were Gay and Richard Eastoe at the Alness Parkrun, north of Inverness. They ran together and were first in the age 60 categories, both crossing the line in 27.59.

At Sheffield Hallam Kim Bronze was 249th in 25.46 and at Whitley Bay Phil Lee was 177th in 27.44.

Also that day the Ingram Show held its annual fell race. Famous for its tough climb and fast descent the Ingram Show Hill Race pulls in a modest but quality field of runners each year. Alnwick Harriers had four representatives turn out this year and the conditions were perfect for the hard and fast race.

The race start is quick with the runners chasing the best line for the tough climb. Once underway heads are down and everyone is focussed on summiting the hill as fast as humanly possible.

Once over the top downhill legs have to be quickly deployed and race pace is quadrupled for the smooth fast sprint for the finish.

Alnwick Harrier and local race veteran Ross Wilson was first home to take the winners’ cup followed by a selection of talented runners from other north east clubs.

Ollie Telfer was first Junior home in sixth place, just behind fifth placed Dan Leng. Mike Telfer was next home for Alnwick in eighth.

* Alnwick Harrier Talia Thompson concluded her successful season with two more fantastic results at the North East Throws Festival held at Churchill Playing Fields last Wednesday night. Talia once again extended her own club records with personal best throws in the Shot Put (9.26m) and Hammer (20.74m) and took the silver and bronze medals.

Talia has developed and improved throughout the season and whilst still only in the first year of the U15 age category has placed highly in numerous competitions. Over the winter Talia will develop her strength and technique and promises to be even more successful next year.

* Lauren Brown took part in her first Junior Great North Run this year taking on runners from across the country at the iconic event on Saturday.

Lauren was one of the younger runners in the 13 to 14 age group category and faced tough competition over the 4km course.

Lauren held her ground over the first kilometre then slowly worked her way from sixth to fourth place, which she maintained all the way to the finish line in 15min 41s.