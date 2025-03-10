Youngsters from karate club with bases in Blyth and Cramlington take part in youth championships
On Saturday, Jay Crosby, Emelia Walker and Finlay Stubbs from Kokoro Karate Club travelled to Liverpool to represent the club in the KUGB (Karate Union of Great Britain) City of Liverpool Youth Championships.
There were more than 160 competitors in attendance from clubs across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
All three of the competitors represented the club with a great attitude and were a credit to the club.
Six-year-old Finlay Stubbs, from Cramlington, reached the finals in the Children's Ippon Kumite (set sparring) Under-10 competition, coming overall.
Club instructors Sensei Dylan Gibson and Sensei Gemma Gibson said: “Competitions are an excellent way to build confidence, resilience and good sportsmanship, and we are very proud of Jay, Emelia and Finlay for representing the club so well.
“This was Finlay’s first major competition, and he was one of the youngest there on the day. Finlay trains with fantastic concentration and attitude every week, and shows great potential for the future.
“It was great to see him succeed, and to see his hard work pay off on the day.”
Kokoro Karate Club teaches classes five nights a week at the Isabella Community Centre in Blyth and East Hartford Community Centre in Cramlington.
Finlay's achievements contribute to the club's reputation for nurturing young talent in the community.
The club is taking on beginners aged five-plus, adults and families. For further information, contact Gemma on 07587 166997.