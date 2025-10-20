Youngsters from Blyth and Cramlington represent Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club at regional championships

Instructors Gemma and Dylan Gibson with Anastasia, Finlay and Emelia.

A team from Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club, which is based in Blyth and Cramlington, represented the club at the KUGB (Karate Union of Great Britain) Northern Region Championships in Sunderland.

The team had a fantastic day in both Kata (set forms) and Kumite (sparring) events, and reached the finals in four events.

The championships brought together competitors of all ages and grades from across the region, creating a busy and exciting day of talent.

Anastasia Blackburn won gold in the Children’s Kyu Grade Kata 10 Years & Under – becoming Northern Region champion.

Finlay Stubbs earned two silver medals in the Children’s Kyu Grade Kata Under 16 Years and the Children’s Ippon Kumite.

Emelia Walker was successful in the Girls’ Kumite 10-11 Years, winning a bronze medal.

Club instructor Sensei Gemma Gibson 4th Dan said: “All the competitors did the club proud.

“It is great that their dedication, commitment and effort in training pay off, but also great to see the progress and improvements that have been made throughout the year.

“They all showed great sportsmanship on the day and supported each other in all their events.”

Recently, Kokoro Karate Club has been named a finalist in the Best of Northumberland Awards 2025 for the Sporting Achievement of the Year award.

The club takes beginners all year round and runs classes five times a week. For more information, contact Gemma on 07587 166997 or [email protected]