Youngster from Blyth passes tough tests to gain his black belt in karate at first attempt

Isaac after successfully passing his black belt with club instructors Sensei Dylan Gibson and Sensei Gemma Gibson.

Isaac Neave, 14, from Blyth, travelled to Cowdenbeath to take his examination under the watchful eye of Sensei Frank Brennan, 8th Dan, who is the chairman of the KUGB (Karate Union of Great Britain).

The Dan grading is a very intense examination which consists of performing all three aspects of karate: kihon (basics), kata (set forms) and kumite (sparring) to a high level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isaac passed the Shodan (1st Dan Black Belt) grading on his first attempt, a fantastic achievement as the first time pass rate is low.

Club instructors Sensei Dylan Gibson, 4th Dan, and Sensei Gemma Gibson, 3rd Dan, said: “We are very proud of Isaac for passing his Shodan grading. He has been working hard towards this grading for the past year.

“Passing Shodan on the first attempt is not easy. Isaac was one of only three students to pass on their first attempt on the day of the grading in Scotland.

“He has shown a determined attitude in his training and thoroughly deserved his pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to his continued progress as a black belt.”

Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club runs classes five nights a week at the Isabella Community Centre in Blyth and Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington, and takes students from the age of five to adults.