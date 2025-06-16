Young rowers from Berwick Amateur Rowing Club excel at championships

Jaden is congratulated after his win.

Junior members of Berwick Amateur Rowing Club have had a busy time on the water.

Neve competed at Hexham and Arran and Jaden were at Strathclyde Park for the Scottish Championships.

Neve continued her phenomenal debut season, first by winning the WJ14 doubles after teaming up with Lambton’s Maggie. They won their heat and semi-final easily then took the final by three lengths from Queen Elizabeth School.

Later in the day she contested the WJ14 coxed quads, again with Lambton. After a close semi-final win of half a length from Queen Elizabeth, they beat the other Queen Elizabeth quad by a length in the final.

Arran and Jaden raced in the J15 1x and J14 1x. Both were in very strong, large fields – Arran’s heat had 25 entries and Jaden’s 22, with only the first two from each heat going through to the A final.

Arran put in a strong performance to take second in a fast time of 3.56, ensuring a place in the A final, where he again put in a fast time of 3.54, but it just wasn't quite enough for a medal, finishing fifth.

Later in the day, Jaden took an early lead in his semi-final and despite clipping a buoy, was able to wind down for a comfortable win and a place in the A final.

From the start he sculled strongly and gradually pulled away from the rest, winning in 4.08 with Cambois in second in 4.12.

A special mention to Lewis from Cambois, he was stepping up from J13 and did exceptionally well.

With Chester-le-Street finishing fourth there were three rowers from the Northern Region in the top four, and overall the region’s clubs all had a successful weekend.