Young riders from Alnwick help North team win the Bishop Burton International Horse Trials Youth National Championships in East Yorkshire

The riders with their rosettes.

Three young riders who attend Duchess’s Community High School have just returned from representing the North team at the Bishop Burton International Horse Trials Youth National Championships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eve Cookson, 17, rode her own horse, Ballyengland Joy, Poppy Dods, 17, also rode her own horse, Ballincara Bobby, and Frankie Herdman, 15, rode Vicky Edgar’s Ardagh Bobby.

The three girls are members of the North Northumberland Pony Club and were selected along with seven others to represent the North in a competition against nine other regions of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition is carried out over five days at Bishop Burton College in East Yorkshire and provides fantastic experience for those wishing to pursue a career in the equine industry.

The dressage phase for the class was run over two days, providing an anxious wait to some while others prepared and warmed up for this first phase of riding in front of two judges to showcase the riders’ ability to ride on the flat and carry out the movements.

The cross country route was over the rolling fields around the college campus and the team posted some fantastic rounds, pulling them closer to the top four.

The final day started with a trot up to ensure all the horses had come out of the previous day’s cross country exertion fine and were ready to compete in the show jumping phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With riders going in reverse order to their standings after dressage and cross country, it made for a tense few hours, especially as the team climbed into third and then into second and, with the last rider of the team going clear secured the top podium position

A huge cheer rose from the team and supporters as they were announced the winners of the 100 youth championships.

The top four scores of the team of 10 count to the final and Poppy, who also came seventh in the individual, and Frankie were fortunate to have their scores count after both jumped double clear.

The team had local sponsorship from Truenorth Real Assets and Yorkshire Rose Roofing, as well as the support of the regional co-ordinators Heidi Stewart and Susan Brown.

The coaches were Will Murray and Sue Chadwick.