Young rider is crowned national champion after winning his Countryside Challenge class

Jaxon Crosby with his trophy.

A young horse rider from Blyth who rides at an equestrian centre near Mitford has been crowned a national champion.

At the recent Riding for the Disabled National Championships, eight-year-old Jaxon Crosby, from Newcastle and District RDA Group which operates near Mitford, won his class of the Countryside Challenge to become a national champion.

Jaxon attends Collingwood School in Morpeth where many students ride with RDA groups in the area.

Another rider from Newcastle and District finished second in his class.