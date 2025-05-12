Young player from Ashington Rugby Club chosen to represent England at international touch rugby competition

By Janet Bew
Published 12th May 2025, 15:13 BST
Ashington RFC player Grace Douglas.
Ashington RFC player Grace Douglas.
Grace Douglas, who plays for Ashington Rugby Club’s u14 girls, has been selected to represent England u15s in touch rugby at the prestigious Atlantic Youth Touch Cup, which is taking place this summer in Ireland.

Her selection is a testament to her dedication and passion for the sport. With years of experience in both touch and contact rugby, her standout performance with the North East Raiders at last year’s Nationals in Nottingham led to her inclusion on the England Touch Performance Pathway – and now, the national team.

“We are incredibly proud of Grace and all that she has achieved,” said a spokesperson for Ashington Rugby Club.

“Representing your country is a phenomenal accomplishment at any level, and we know she’ll seize every opportunity and thoroughly enjoy her experience.”

Touch rugby is thriving at Ashington, with a growing number of girls taking part in Friday night training sessions. The club welcomes new players of all abilities – whether seasoned athletes or those new to the sport – to join a supportive and dynamic community.

Ashington also offers touch rugby sessions for boys, men and women, alongside walking rugby and contact rugby.

For more information, email [email protected]

The Atlantic Youth Touch Cup will be held in Limerick from July 31-August 3 and more than 30 teams are expected to take part.

