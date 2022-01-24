Young Morpeth Harriers star at Schools’ Cross Country

Cross country.

Morpeth’s Joe Dixon powered his way to an excellent victory in the Intermediate Boys event, winning by a comfortable margin of 25 seconds from club colleague and KEVI pupil Bertie Marr, with Newcastle and Gosforth Harrier Ethan Bond securing the bronze medal a further seven seconds adrift.

With both Dixon and Marr in first and second places, East Northumberland were well placed to take the Intermediate’s Team title, with further team support coming from Will De Vere-Owen (5th), Ryan Davies (6th), and Liam Roche (10th), all also KEVI pupils.

North East U15 Boys Champion Ollie Calvert continued his fine run of form when he secured a ten second margin victory in the Junior Boys event ahead of his club colleague Ollie Tomlinson, both athletes running for East Northumberland.

Joe Anderson finished second in the Senior Boys event. Representing Tynedale, he secured the silver medal behind North Tyneside’s Josh Blevins, who runs for Gateshead Harriers. Blevins won by 40 seconds.

Four other Morpeth Harriers also ran in this event. James Tilley ran strongly to finish fifth in the East Northumberland colours, and Matthew Walton finished 11th also in the East Northumberland colours. Not far behind Matthew were Ralph Robson (12th) (Tynedale), and Sam Tate (13th) (East Northumberland).

Three Morpeth Harriers, all of them representing East Northumberland, faced the starter in the Minor Boys event.

Kyle Phillips was the first of the trio to finish, placing 14th. Thomas Roche, youngest member of the three of his family competing, finished in 26th place. Completing the trio was Indie Brandenburg, who finished in 52nd place.

Millie Breese secured a bronze medal in the Senior Girls event, finishing seven seconds behind Newcastle’s Ines Curran, who runs for Gateshead Harriers. Breese represented North Northumberland.

Other Morpeth Harriers in action here were Olivia Katory (7th), Abi Leiper (11th), and Laura Melling (21st), all representing Newcastle, who were team winners.

Emma Tomlinson, younger sister of Ollie, finished just outside the medals in the Minor Girls event in fourth place, representing East Northumberland. Fellow Morpeth Harrier Grace Cunningham finished 15th in this event.

No fewer than six athletes from Morpeth Harriers took part in the Junior Girls event, all of them wearing the colours of East Northumberland. They were led home by Mollie Roche, younger sister of Liam, who finished in 20th place. The five other finishers were: Iris Dungait (30th), Megan Potrac (31st), Amelia Hamlin (48th), Tamara Bowen (49th), and Charlotte Marshall (51st).