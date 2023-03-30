Young Morpeth Harrier helps England claim top spot in cross country international
Oliver Calvert, a Morpeth Harrier and KEVI pupil, finished fifth in the Intermediate Boys Race at the SIAB Cross Country International in Sefton Park, Liverpool, as part of a victorious England team.
Calvert finished the 6.2 kilometre course in a time of 18 minutes 28 seconds, 17 seconds behind race winner Sam Plummer, with fellow England team member Harry Maxwell third.
Calvert’s fine run capped an excellent second half of a cross country season where, after a difficult spell following illness in the New Year, he came second in the Northern Cross Country Championships and 11th in the National.
As part of their build-up for forthcoming marathons, three members of Morpeth Harriers took part in races as far away as Cheshire and West London.
Carl Avery travelled to Wilmslow, where he placed third in a quality field at the Wilmslow Half Marathon.
Finishing in a time of 1 hour 5 minutes 54 seconds, Avery was beaten by Kenyan Dennis Kipemboi Cheruiyot, second in 1:03:15, and Liverpool Harrier Jonny Mellor, who won in a time of 1:02:06.
Meanwhile, as part of his preparations for the London Marathon, Andy Lawrence finished 11th in the Hillingdon 20 miler in a time of 1:54:18.
Lawrence was only two places ahead of club colleague Ade Whitwam, who was 13th with a time of 1:57:09 and the first over-40 runner.
The previous weekend saw Ali Douglas win the Alnwick Castle 10k, which was organised by Wild Deer Events, in a time of 35 minutes 3 seconds.
David Stabler was third in 38:24 and also the first over-40 runner.
Also finishing from the club was Cinty Wake, who came 126th in 1:11:12.