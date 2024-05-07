Young members of Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club from Blyth and Cramlington excel at British Championships

Sensei Gemma Gibson, Emelia Walker, Jay Crosby and Sensei Dylan Gibson at the 57th KUGB National Championships.

This is the most prestigious event on the KUGB calendar and there were categories for children and adults, in both disciplines of the sport – kata (set forms) and kumite (sparring).

After five katas in the elimination rounds, and performing in the final, 12-year-old Jay Crosby, from Blyth, came third in the Boys’ Under-16 Brown Belt Kata.

Club instructors Sensei Dylan and Sensei Gemma Gibson said: “Jay has made the semi-final at the British championships the last two years, going out to the winner in the final round, but has made every other kata final in other championships during this time.

“The eliminations were tough and intense, and it was great to see his hard work and consistency truly pay off.”

Emelia Walker, nine, from Cramlington won bronze in the Girls’ Under-16 Junior Grade Kata and the Children’s Under-10 Ippon Kumite.

Dylan and Gemma said: “Emelia has pushed herself in training and worked hard to get these results.”

The club was awarded a grant from The Heart of Blyth to fund the competitors’ entry costs for the championships.

Sensei Dylan was also presented with a Long-Standing Membership Award for 20 years of training with the KUGB by Sensei Frank Brennan, the KUGB chairman.