Young horse rider from Swarland qualifies for prestigious show
Lucy Oliver and her Welsh pony, Telaid Peter Pan, attended and won the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star qualifier earlier this month at Greenlands Arena in Carlisle.
They will now go on to compete under the bright lights of the Your Horse Live arena in Warwickshire as part of the Your Horse Live show.
The pair competed in and won the Search for a Star Pony Club First Ridden class to earn their qualification.
Peter Pan is owned by Lucy’s mum, Ali Oliver, and Lucy is a member of Morpeth Pony Club.
Ali explained: “Peter Pan pony does everything with a smile on his face.
“We came to this qualifier last year but they were the only pair in the class, it's awesome to come back and to win properly in a decent sized class.
“The Search for a Star Pony Club Championship is really lovely for standard Pony Club showing ponies.”
Lucy added: “My favourite part today was the individual show.”
SEIB Search for a Star organiser Nicolina MacKenzie said: “Search for a Star is all about the journey and learning and improving over time.
“Our team of judges and stewards are all invested in providing support and encouragement to help competitors and their horses and ponies perform to the best level they can.”
