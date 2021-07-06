Young golf ace Rachel hopes to follow the stars

Rachel Gourley.

Northumberland ace Gourley, 16, is one of brightest talent’s on the England Golf circuit and has represented her country since making her debut against Spain in 2019.

She’s currently flying the flag for England Under-16s and has enjoyed a searing rise on the fairways since first picking up a club at the age of five.

Golf-obsessed Gourley is an avid student of the game and says learning from four-time major champion McIlroy and women’s star Hall – who won The Open in 2018 – can only help her follow in the pair’s glittering golfing footsteps.

Gourley, who plays at Arcot Hall Golf Club, said: “I watch a lot of golf and in women’s golf, Georgia Hall is the one I look up to.

“She’s gone through the England system and went on to win the British Open a couple of years ago.

“It’s definitely a big inspiration to watch her doing so well, knowing that I’m on the same pathway as her – and that’s where I can get to.

“And on the men’s side, Rory McIlroy is my golfing hero – he’s obviously had his struggles but he’s coming out the other side.

“He works hard, which is what I see in Georgia as well. She’s struggled at times too, but they are both so dedicated and they’ve both worked so hard to achieve what they’ve achieved.

“I look up to both their work ethic and their mentality on the golf course. You never see them lose their temper or get too down, even when they play bad shots and they always keep a level head.”

Gourley’s career on the course been powered by a partnership between SportsAid and Wall’s Pastry’s, with an innovative on-pack Wall’s promotion giving consumers a chance to win a handful of money-can’t-buy experiences.

The on-pack promotion launched earlier this month and involves 50p from every pack sold going towards supporting the next generation of SportsAid stars.

Gourley is in her first year of sixth form at Cramlington Learning Village and has committed to a American scholarship at Alabama’s Auburn University in 2022.

She harbours serious ambitions both on the women’s PGA Tour and for her country, with the prospect of Solheim Cup glory help fuel her golfing journey.

Gourley says the funding facilitates her globetrotting exploits and hopes sustained assistance can haul her to glory in future.

“The funding is amazing,” she added.

“I travel a lot, so the extra financial help is amazing. And psychologically, to know that someone has someone faith in me and my sporting journey was extremely confidence boosting.

“One of my main goals is to win a major on the LPGA – that’s what I work for, while you’ve also got the Solheim Cup, which is an amazing event as well.”

Wall’s Pastry is proud to be championing the next generation of UK athletes.