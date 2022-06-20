Young Blyth karate students shine at championship events

Sensei Gemma Gibson, 3rd Dan, Taylor McAlpine, Minujan Balachandran, Jay Crosby and Sensei Dylan Gibson, 4th Dan.

The Liverpool Youth Championships was attended by clubs from across the UK and Ireland.

Three club members travelled to participate in the event and Taylor McAlpine placed third in the Girls 10-11 Kumite (sparring), which was her first time entering.

Jay Crosby made his way through several rounds to finish in the quarter finals of the Children’s 8-11 Kata, which was a category with 85 competitors including more experienced students of a much higher grade.

The following week, the Sunderland Karate Championships took place, which was attended by clubs from Glasgow down to Leeds.

Eight competitors from the club participated in the event, some having competed before and some competing for the first time.

Minujan Balachandran won the 10 and Under Novice and was fourth in the Kyu Kata category.

Jay Crosby was second in the Under 16 Novice, fourth in the Kyu Kata category and third in the Boys 10 and Under Kumite.

James Bowart, Mason Spence, Elliot Harrison and Minujan Balachandran also made the semi-finals in some of their categories.

Club instructors Sensei Dylan Gibson, 4th Dan and Sensei Gemma Gibson, 3rd Dan said: “It is fantastic to see our students becoming enthusiastic about entering competitions.

"These events are great for building confidence and promoting a feeling of bonding as a team amongst the club members.

"Regardless of results we are proud of everyone for stepping on to the mat and giving it their best in some tough categories.

"They all enjoyed themselves and great ambassadors for the club.”

Blyth South Beach Karate Club trains at the Isabella Community Centre in Blyth on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings and Doxford Place Methodist Church in Cramlington on Tuesday evenings.