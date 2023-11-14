Young Blyth karate club member Jay Crosby wins bronze medal at national championships
Jay Crosby, 11, who trains at the Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club, travelled to Liverpool to represent the club at the championships, which featured competitors from all over the UK.
He competed in the Boys’ Kumite (sparring) aged 10-11 years and the Boys’ Brown Belt Kata (set forms) Under-16, which were both large categories with more than 40 competitors.
Jay reached the Kata final after taking part in four elimination rounds, picking up a bronze medal. This matched his result in the junior grade Kata at the championships last year, and he was the only one within his group to make the final in their new category of the Brown Belt Kata this year.
Club instructor, Sensei Gemma Gibson, said: “To compete at national level is an achievement in itself, so we’re very pleased and proud of Jay’s achievement.
“He has had great success in competition this year, stepping up into the Brown Belt category, and this was a great finish to the year.”
Jay has been supported by a Northumberland County Council Help for You grant due to his competition success over the last year.
Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club trains at the Isabella Community Centre in Blyth and Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington. They welcome new members of all ages from five-plus, and all abilities.
If you have any enquiries about joining the club, contact Gemma on 07587 166997 or email: [email protected]