Wrestling at Rothbury Mart.

The Cumberland & Westmorland style of buttocking, hipes and dog falls has been practiced for centuries – and with the popular Academy lessons starting up again this week, it looks set to continue for many more.

The weekly sessions take place on Wednesdays at Rothbury Middle School at 6.30pm for younger wrestlers, with the 13 plus age group starting straight after at 7.30pm. It costs just £2 per session.

“We built up a regular 15-20 younglings and some did really well in local shows last summer,” said Jason Davidson from the Academy, who have already started unearthing some future stars of the sport.

“Lola Humble started at six years old and is always a great fighter right to the end of every match. Oscar Storey placed locally and Edward from Belsay way also ended the season really well at local shows. Jon Leiper really progressed through last season too, really learning the moves,” continued Jason, himself a former world champion.

Anyone wanting to try the sport is welcome along wearing trousers, joggers or leggings.

“Parents stay and watch too, so there’s a nice social side and wee catch up,” he said.