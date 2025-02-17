Wrestling fans in Berwick are in for a treat as W3L wrestling returns

Hugo Harris confronts the crowd.

Fight fans of all ages are in for a treat when wrestling comes to Berwick next month.

The World Wide Wrestling League (W3L) is bringing its Workin’ Man’s Wrestling show to Northern View in Spittal on Sunday, March 2.

This tour of smaller venues will see wrestling fans closer to the action than ever before and tickets are expected to be in high demand.

Matches will be taped for W3L Wrestling Showdown which is the longest running weekly wrestling show on YouTube, with new shows from midday every Sunday.

The Spittal event will be headlined by a W3L World Championship match as leader of the Commune Luke Aldridge defends the Championship against popular heavyweight TJ Rage.

Other members of the Commune will also be in action as Lou King Sharp takes on popular high flyer Sami Sparx and the Jackal takes on former W3L World Champion Taylor Bryden.

Wrestling fans will also witness a W3L BreakOut Champion match as ‘wrestling’s most handsome man’, Hugo Harris, defends his championship against the plucky young Welshman, Rhoderick Jones.

A total of five matches will take place, with the event promising non-stop action that will have families in attendance on the edge of their seats.

The World Wide Wrestling League is a touring group that presents American-style wrestling events across the UK and hosts some of the biggest names in wrestling from the UK and abroad, including former WWE stars and top names from TV and major streaming platforms, including the WWE Network.

It aims to produce a product that can be enjoyed by wrestling fans of all ages and specialises in putting on live wrestling events.

The doors open at 1.30pm, with first bell at 2pm.

Tickets cost £16 for ringside front row seats, general admission is £12.

Family tickets, for a family of four, cost £42.

Business sponsorship is also available, from £100.

For more details, and to book tickets, go to www.W3Lwrestling.com

Tickets are also available from the venue.