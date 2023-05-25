Duns driver Garry Pearson in action at the Jim Clark Rally in 2022. Picture: BRC

Heralded as one of the most popular stage rallies in the UK, the Jim Clark Rally has taken place for almost 50 years and continues to attract leading drivers to the Scottish Borders and the closed public roads in Berwickshire.

Sponsored by leading construction merchants Beatson’s Building Supplies, the rally returns with a slightly adapted format for 2023, with the three days and almost 110 miles of competitive driving split into the now traditional two-event structure.

The top-flight Motorsport UK British Rally Championship returns for the Friday and Saturday legs, with fans enjoying a glimpse into the pace of the UK’s premier rally series, as well as the Protyre National Asphalt Rally Championship and a host of regional championships.

The KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship contenders will tackle Sunday’s Reivers Rally with a bumper entry list bolstered by an impressive list of popular local rally championships.

The traditional rally base in Duns hosts the HQ and service areas, and the Market Square will see the ceremonial starts and finishes take place.

Crews will be flagged away from the town on Friday at 7pm with two passes of the Longformacus stage ahead of them.

Day two sees a switch to stages in the north-east, with Fogo, Ayton and Edrom being run throughout the day before the fan-favourite ceremonial finish back in Duns, set to take place from 1.45pm.

Sunday’s Reivers event is a shorter day and once again enjoys a ceremonial start at 10am from Duns before heading south-west for the popular Eccles, Westruther and Scott’s View tests, before the finish celebrations from 4pm.

The race to etch a new name on the trophy will be an intense one.

Leading the field is Frenchman and World Rally Championship driver Adrien Fourmaux.

The M-Sport Ford factory driver will be visiting the Scottish Borders for the first time and has Alexandre Coria as the co-driver.

They will have last year’s Jim Clark Rally winners Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin breathing down their necks as they return.

Callum Black and Jack Morton are fresh from a Manx National win so head to Scotland on form.

They also lead the National Asphalt crews away and will aim to score well in both championships.

James Williams and Dai Roberts took second place in the event in 2022 so will be ones to watch.

Elliot Payne and Tom Woodburn round out the top five seeds.

Several Duns drivers will set out their stall to take a coveted home win.

Leading them is Garry Pearson, who took third last year.

Local ace Euan Thorburn took the Reivers Rally win last year, but this time around he will tackle both events.

Another Duns driver, Dale Robertson, makes his annual outing, and multiple Scottish Rally champion David Bogie will be competing.

One of the most famous family names in rallying will also be represented during the weekend, with Max McRae, son of 1995 British champion Alister, taking part.

Sunday’s Reivers Rally sees the Scottish Rally Championship join the line-up and will be headed by Thorburn, who will be aiming for the double.