Wooler strongman Connor Cowens is one step closer to taking on the world's best

Connor Cowens is one step closer to competing at the World's Strongest Man competition.

His performance at the England’s Strongest Man event, organised by Kaos Strength Promotions at Preston, saw him progress. He also recently lifted in the European Pro Strongman show, where he podiumed.

Cowens, who won the UK’s Strongest Man u80kg competition in 2022, said: “I was extremely pleased with my performance at England’s – I knew what I could do, so had to make sure I did that and the rest takes care of itself.

“That way you’re not pressuring yourself over what position you’re coming etc…and given the quick turnaround in comps and the amount of exceptional athletes in it, there was no room for error, so I’m really happy to get through.”

Cowens trains out of a small unit in Wooler by himself and is extremely thankful for the support and sponsorship he has been given by local businesses, who have ensured he has the equipment he needs to stay at the top of his game.

“I can’t wait for the Finals. It’s always a big event and you’re treated like a true professional. It’s the title and opportunity everyone wants, so I’m grateful to be able to compete in at for a third time,” he continued.

“It’s tough to say what my favourite event is – it depends on my nerves on the day,” he added.