News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Wooler and Lesbury Bowls Clubs celebrate as members get through to national finals

Bowls clubs are toasting the success of their players after the recent County Finals held at Alnwick Bowls Club.
By Janet Bew
Published 15th Aug 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Lesbury Bowls Club's ladies team are league champions. Picture: Lesbury Bowls ClubLesbury Bowls Club's ladies team are league champions. Picture: Lesbury Bowls Club
Lesbury Bowls Club's ladies team are league champions. Picture: Lesbury Bowls Club

Jacqui Donnelly and Brian Davidson of Wooler Bowling and Sports Club won the Bowls Northumberland County Mixed Pairs at the event, beating Christine Gardner and Dave Thomas from Health and Security Bowling Club in the final 29-3.

Wooler Bowling and Sports Club also tasted success in the Northumberland Ladies County 4 Bowl Singles, with member Victoria Symons coming out on top against Naomi Scott of New Deleval Knights. She will go on to represent Northumberland at the National Finals in Leamington Spa, which are taking place over this month.

Also qualifying for the National Finals are Maggie Smith and Jacqui Donnelly of Lesbury Bowls Club, who have qualified for the National Pairs semi-final at Leamington Spa.

The club’s ladies team has finished top of Division 2 in the County Collins & Shipley League.

Related topics:Wooler