Lesbury Bowls Club's ladies team are league champions. Picture: Lesbury Bowls Club

Jacqui Donnelly and Brian Davidson of Wooler Bowling and Sports Club won the Bowls Northumberland County Mixed Pairs at the event, beating Christine Gardner and Dave Thomas from Health and Security Bowling Club in the final 29-3.

Wooler Bowling and Sports Club also tasted success in the Northumberland Ladies County 4 Bowl Singles, with member Victoria Symons coming out on top against Naomi Scott of New Deleval Knights. She will go on to represent Northumberland at the National Finals in Leamington Spa, which are taking place over this month.

Also qualifying for the National Finals are Maggie Smith and Jacqui Donnelly of Lesbury Bowls Club, who have qualified for the National Pairs semi-final at Leamington Spa.