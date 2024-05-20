Peter Appleby with his trophy. Picture: The Big One Fly Fishing competition

The qualifiers for the Big One fly fishing final fished Chatton Fishery on Saturday and Thrunton Long Crag Fishery on Sunday, writes Bob Smith.

Prize money of £8,000 plus various tackle and voucher prizes were on offer.

The weather was bright and sunny on Saturday, but conditions changed for the Thrunton leg, when it was cool and misty.

A northerly breeze kept the temperature down and fishing was a challenge.

Peter Appleby was the winner and received the £3,000 first prize.

James Stephenson was second and received £1,200, and Davy Parker received £1,000 for third place.

All the finalists received a prize after two intense days of fishing.

Thanks must go to everyone involved in the organisation of the competition and to the sponsors – QFF, Draco Cleaning Services, Greys Fishing, and Rod and Tackle.

Sweethope Loughs continues to attract clubs and regular anglers.