A young skier from Widdrington Village is appealing for help with funding as she pursues her skiing dreams.

Amy Stokoe, 18, a former sixth-form student at King Edward VI School, is braving temperatures of -22 degrees in Norway to fulfil her dreams.

The FIS ski racer has been training with the British Ski Academy for the last few years and was selected for the England Alpine Squad 23/24 as an under-21 athlete.

Her main disciplines are Slalom, Giant Slalom and Super-G.

After gaining an A* in PE, A in art graphics and B in geography in her A Levels, as well as a Diploma in Sporting Excellence – the equivalent to two A Levels –through Loughborough College, funded by Snowsport England, Amy is training and racing in Geilo and Bjorli in Norway with Excel Race Academy until the Christmas break.

John Wyse, of Loughborough College, said: “Amy has been successful in balancing the demands of her A Level studies alongside training and competing as a skier within the Snowsport England pathway.

“As a part of the Diploma in Sporting Excellence programme, Amy has been able to deepen her knowledge about how to become an elite skier, and has been successful in applying these in her time both on and off the snow.

“She has been extremely effective at managing the time she has, and has been fantastic at communicating her goals and plans with the multitude of support staff around her.

“We are delighted to have been a small part in support of ‘Team Amy’, and look forward to seeing her continue to flourish and be successful in everything she does.”

Amy will go to the Excel Race Academy base in Austria before racing in Italy in early January. This will be followed by races in the Czech Republic and throughout Europe. She had a good start to her season in Germany in November, when she scored two personal bests in slalom.

Amy works at Druridge Bay Country Park during the summer to help fund her ski career, but is looking for sponsorship to help her finance the training and race costs.