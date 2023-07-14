The 18-year-old from Widdrington Village has been selected for the England Alpine Squad 2023/24 season in the U21 squad. She has previously been on the U18 squad in 2022/23 and 2021/22.

Next season she will be a full-time athlete as she is no longer in education having just completed her A-levels at King Edward VI School in Morpeth.

Amy studied three A-levels – PE, Geography and Art Graphics. She has also been doing a Diploma in Sporting Excellence through Snowsport England and Loughborough College, the equivalent to two A-levels.

Amy Stokoe on the slopes and with her KEVI Elite Sports Performance trophy.

She had been due to represent England at the World Schools Winter Games in February 2023, but due to the devastating earthquakes the international event was cancelled by the Turkish government.

She is a FIS ski racer, training and racing abroad over the winter months. She has been based in Aosta, Italy, training with the British Ski Academy and travelling to races throughout Italy and in France, Andorra and Spain over the last couple of years. She races slalom, giant slalom and super-g, her favourite being giant slalom.

Amy said: “I had a couple of races this season where I scored well; 88.56 and 91 in giant slalom in January 2023 and 99.78 in December 2022 in slalom. Many of my slalom races were cancelled, so I've not done as much slalom this year as I'd have liked. I’ve really enjoyed my giant slalom again this season.

“I’ve had lots of coursework, assessments and exams for my A-levels during the season, so I’ve not been abroad as much as the previous season.

“I’m going to be a full-time athlete next year, so hopefully I can continue to improve in both training and on race days.

“KEVI awarded me its Elite Sports Performance trophy at the end-of-year awards evening. I was extremely proud to receive this accolade.”

Amy has a part-time job at Druridge Bay Country Park in the café to help contribute to her ski training costs. She has received funding from the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, Bernicia Homes and The Ladies’ Ski Club.

