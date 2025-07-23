A sailor from Whalton is taking part in an iconic race this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Hobson will be sailing Pegasus of Northumberland up to the start line of this year’s Centenary Rolex Fastnet race on Saturday with his co-skipper, Adrian Banks.

Hobson bought the Open 50 race yacht in 2017 and has sailed her in the Fastnet four times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Unfortunately, her handicap is obscene so she does not do well under the race handicap system. But the crew race for speed and enjoy the challenge of going fast, aiming this year to be the first non-professional team to finish.”

Pegasus of Northumberland will be one of a record number of boats taking part in this year's Fastnet race.

To add to the difficulty of competing in the 695-mile race, Banks has Parkinson’s so he has the additional challenge of the hard physical and mental workout to overcome.

For Hobson, the race is a chance to put his sailing skills to the test yet again. He has won the two-handed Transat Jacques Vabre, The Scottish Peaks race, and set world records across both the English Channel and the Atlantic ocean.

In 2019, he set a new Fastnet record for multihulls below 40ft on the 30ft trimaran Buzz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 67-year-old said he intends to race Pegasus ‘pedal to the metal’ and is looking forward to the tactical challenge of the race course.

The race sets off from Cowes on the Isle of Wight and sees the fleet of 466 boats taking a course along the south coast of England before rounding Land's End.

After crossing the Celtic Sea, the race rounds the Fastnet Rock off the southwest coast of Ireland, heads to the Isles of Scilly before finishing at Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

The quickest boats are expected back in a couple of days.

To contribute to Banks’ fundraising for Parkinson’s research, go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/adrian-banks-2?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=WA