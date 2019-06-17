Weightlifting silver for Charlie
The British Weightlifitng Championships, took place at the Ricoh Arena Coventry and this year were an official qualification event for the 2020 Olympic Games.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 17 June, 2019, 11:43
Competing in his first ever competition was 10 year-old Charlie van Loon of Longhoughton who smashed his PB record and came away with no less than a silver medal representing Cube Weightlifting Academy based in North Tyneside.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
This was a tremendous achievement for Charlie who only took up the sport last November.