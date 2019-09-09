Six members of Alnwick Tri taking part in the Short Hard Durty and Long Hard Durty Cross-Tri in the Cairngorms.

There was a 240m swim, followed by a four-miles bike ride, but everyone seemed to enjoy the event.

Members travelled to the Mouth of Tyne Aquathlon for a very scenic race run by North Shields Poly. A two lap swim along the harbour wall with an Aussie exit on the beach and a 5k run along the waterfront to the fish quays and back, finishing with the mile run out and back along the harbour wall.

Steve Carragher was second overall, winning £30 prize money. He won his age group and because the race was also the NE aquathlon Championships, he won that, too.

Further afield on the same weekend the ‘Big Lime Weekend’ took place, a weekend of three events. Robert Baddeley did the open water swim and the aquathlon - 14th and 12th overall respectively; Carole Page the swim and the triathlon - not last in the swim (34 of 38) and first in age category in the triathlon. And they were joined by Victoria Curry on the Sunday, who was first in her age category.

Tania Conway travelled to Hertfordshire to take part in the Hertfordshire Triathlon. There was a last minute change of venue and the race actually took place at Boxend Lake near Bedford. Tania finished in 1:30:14.

Short Course: Max Breese was second overall and first in age group. Gareth Breese was 48th overall and ninth in category, Fran Wilde was 58th overall and fifth in age category. Fiona Carragher was186th overall and 28th in category.

Long Course: Steve Carragher was 11th overall and first in category, and Andrew Wilde was 52nd overall and 15th in category.