Greg Blair, who is itching for the start of the 2022 speedway season.

Borderer Blair, whose grandparents launched the sport at Berwick in 1968, enjoyed a successful return in 2021 after a decade away from the track, culminating in his double ‘Rider of the Year’ awards at the club’s end of season presentation.

Labelled ‘Mr Entertainer’ for his cavalier style of racing, the Jedburgh-based racer said: “My comeback season was unbelievable, the way things went was better than expected.

“Admittedly I had a few downs throughout the season which the fans don’t always see as I try keep positive for myself and the team. But it comes with the territory and you have to accept that speedway comes with highs and lows. In saying that there were a lot more highs than there were lows!”

So what are his plans for the coming year?

“To make less mistakes, on track and in the workshop.,” he said. “A few things let me down last season and with the help I get from riders and ex riders like Theo (Pijper), Uncle Kev (Little), Mitchell Davey and Sean Courtney, we managed to iron out a few issues towards the end of the season. I’m looking to make that all happen again and hit the ground running when we go racing.”

The Bullets team for 2022 has a familiar look to it, and having gone so close to National League glory last season, finishing runners-up, he feels they can go one better this time around.

“I would say we can do it,” he said. “The team came on leaps and bounds throughout the year, each rider made massive improvements and it shows with them securing their team place for 2022!

“I’m looking forward to getting out with new signing Ace Pijper (the only change to the line-up), he’s a good kid and has his head screwed on. But I must say I feel for his mum Carrie who has to endure with Theo, Ace and Stene in three different leagues of Saturday night racing!”

On a personal note he added: “If I’m riding well hopefully I’ll get asked into the Championship for some guest bookings, maybe even a team place, who knows? But the key to speedway is to enjoy it and that’s what I’m doing.”