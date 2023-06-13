News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Weather is great for anglers but not so great for catching fish

This last week has seen the mercury in the thermometer getting higher and higher, writes Bob Smith.
By Bob Smith
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Bob Smith had some success with his home-made fly at Thrunton Long Crag. Picture: Bob SmithBob Smith had some success with his home-made fly at Thrunton Long Crag. Picture: Bob Smith
Bob Smith had some success with his home-made fly at Thrunton Long Crag. Picture: Bob Smith

As I write this it’s tea time and the temperature is still 20 degrees.

There has been very little wind – great days for fishing, but not good days for catching fish.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, fishing at Chatton and Thrunton on one pattern was successful.

Most Popular

A while ago, I was fishing at a still water and trout came up to the surface.

They didn’t come up for my single dry fly, but for the pink collar on the braided loop, so I tied a pink buzzer, size 18, to see if it worked.

The fly itself is just the hook with touching turns of pink floss down the shank and back to the eye.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I then form a small head, still using the pink floss, and tie it off.

I give it a single coat of clear nail varnish and that’s it finished.

How do I fish it? I cast it out on a 12-foot leader and begin a slow figure-of-eight retrieve as soon as it lands on the water.

It’s only a single fly with no weight on it so it sinks very slowly and, because it’s being retrieved slowly, it never sinks more than a few inches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This pink buzzer does catch when the fish are rising, and even when they are not rising.

This pattern certainly worked this week in the bright sunshine.

After mentioning the lack of youngsters getting involved with fishing last week, I’ve got to admit I’ve seen more young people fishing on the multi-purpose lakes at our local still waters this week.

Related topics:Weather