Bob Smith had some success with his home-made fly at Thrunton Long Crag. Picture: Bob Smith

As I write this it’s tea time and the temperature is still 20 degrees.

There has been very little wind – great days for fishing, but not good days for catching fish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, fishing at Chatton and Thrunton on one pattern was successful.

A while ago, I was fishing at a still water and trout came up to the surface.

They didn’t come up for my single dry fly, but for the pink collar on the braided loop, so I tied a pink buzzer, size 18, to see if it worked.

The fly itself is just the hook with touching turns of pink floss down the shank and back to the eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I then form a small head, still using the pink floss, and tie it off.

I give it a single coat of clear nail varnish and that’s it finished.

How do I fish it? I cast it out on a 12-foot leader and begin a slow figure-of-eight retrieve as soon as it lands on the water.

It’s only a single fly with no weight on it so it sinks very slowly and, because it’s being retrieved slowly, it never sinks more than a few inches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This pink buzzer does catch when the fish are rising, and even when they are not rising.

This pattern certainly worked this week in the bright sunshine.