Wansbeck Warriors boxers Dan Wilkins and Josh Johnstone both win latest bouts
Two of their boxers – Dan Wilkins and Josh Johnstone – both won title belts.
First up to the apron was Wilkins for the vacant novice cruiserweight British title belt against opponent David Heavyside, from Durham.
Dan, with two wins out of two, studied footage before the fight of Heavyside’s past fights with coach Alan Buller declaring: “We went in with a game plan and Dan took the instructions onboard.”
After four two-minute rounds Wilkins won by a unanimous decision.
Next up was Josh Johnstone, who faced a very worthy opponent in Peter Imeson, from South Shields.
Johnstone was defending his British middleweight belt for the second time and won on a unanimous verdict. His record now stands at 23 wins from 25 fights.
“Both Dan and Josh are a credit to the team,” added Buller.
