Wansbeck Warriors boxers Dan Wilkins and Josh Johnstone both win latest bouts

Wansbeck Warrior Dan Wilkins won his latest bout.

Wansbeck Warriors Boxing Club had a night to remember at the Lancastrian Suite, Gateshead, recently.

Two of their boxers – Dan Wilkins and Josh Johnstone – both won title belts.

First up to the apron was Wilkins for the vacant novice cruiserweight British title belt against opponent David Heavyside, from Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan, with two wins out of two, studied footage before the fight of Heavyside’s past fights with coach Alan Buller declaring: “We went in with a game plan and Dan took the instructions onboard.”

After four two-minute rounds Wilkins won by a unanimous decision.

Next up was Josh Johnstone, who faced a very worthy opponent in Peter Imeson, from South Shields.

Johnstone was defending his British middleweight belt for the second time and won on a unanimous verdict. His record now stands at 23 wins from 25 fights.