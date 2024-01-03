Wansbeck Warriors boxer Josh Johnstone won the super welterweight title belt when he defeated Levi Thompson by a unanimous decision at the Lancastrian Suite, Gateshead.

The 25-year-old triumphed over Thompson – from the Millennium Martial Arts Club in Blyth.

Ashington-based Johnstone now has 22 wins from 24 unlicensed fights.

Johnstone’s coach, Alan Buller, said: “Josh has won against two of the top boxers from the MMAC in Blyth.

“He was tremendous against Levi, listening to his corner and putting in an awesome display. He was up against an opponent who was a lot taller and was great to watch.

“Josh is a credit to our club.”

He added: “It was announced later that the winner of the best performance of the night was Josh, who ‘showcased exceptional skills which ultimately led to his victory’.”