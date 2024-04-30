Wansbeck Warriors boxer Dan Wilkins remains undefeated after first round win

Dan Wilkins stopped his latest opponent in the first round.

Wilkins – whose debut fight saw him defeat Chris Trotter after a stoppage in the second round – again had his hand raised after flooring Dylan Scorer with the fight finishing after only seven seconds.

Wilkins made a beeline for his opponent straight from the bell.

His first three shots were double jabs with his right hand and he very quickly put Scorer on the ropes.

Two heavy shots to the body sent his opponent to the canvas before the referee stepped in to call an end to the contest.