Following The Commonwealth Games, the sport has seen a considerable rise in popularity.

Walking netball caters towards those who are interested in playing netball but find the pace of the game to be too much for them.

Chief executive of Active Northumberland, Mark Warnes, said: “Netball is a game that so many people played when they were younger, and their memories and love of the game remain.

A walking netball class hosted by Active Northumberland.

“Our sessions promise to be fun and friendly with a focus on having a good time and meeting new people whilst keeping active.”

Netball development officer from England Netball, Jessica Laidler, added: “Netball was particularly popular during The Commonwealth Games and has created a renewed interest in the game.

“We’re teaming up with Active Northumberland to lay on walking netball sessions which are inclusive and suitable for all ages.

“It is a slower version of the game we all love. There are a few rule adaptions which help take the impact out of the activity but fundamentally it is Walking Netball.”

The sessions are free to Active Northumberland members or will cost £4 per week for non-members.

The classes are running at:

Willowburn Sports & Leisure Centre, Alnwick - Wednesdays 2.30pm to 3.30pm

Riverside Leisure Centre, Morpeth - Tuesdays 1pm to 2pm

Ponteland Sports & Leisure Centre - Friday 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Wentworth Leisure Centre, Hexham - Wednesday 1pm to 2pm. This class will move to Thursdays 1pm to 2pm from September.