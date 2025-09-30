Victory secures fifth place in the table for Berwick Bandits

Berwick's unbeatable Danes Jonas Jeppesen and Peter Kildemand lead Jye Etheridge at Workington. Picture by Dave Payne.

Peter Kildemand and Jonas Jeppesen were unbeaten as Berwick Bandits ended their season on a high with victory at Workington on Saturday.

The Danes both scored paid maximums and joined forces three times for crucial 5-1s as Berwick recorded a 48-42 victory, which secured fifth place in the final league table.

The fixture had been washed out three times and postponed on a further occasion when the Comets were suspended by the sport’s ruling body over administration discrepancies.

Kildemand, a former Comet, sealed the win and a personal tally of 14+1 by winning heat 15 in style, his Danish countryman ending the afternoon with 10+2.

With skipper Drew Kemp weighing in with 12 points and 17-year-old Mitch McDiarmid, guesting in place of the injured Nick Morris, adding eight it was a solid performance from the Berwick side.

Despite the big scores from their top four, Berwick could not kill off the challenge of a Workington side led by Finn Antti Vuolas, ten, and former Bandits’ favourite Jye Etheridge, seven.

Jeppesen has been an inspired late season replacement for the injured Danyon Hume and has done enough in his spell in the Borders to become one of the names Bandits’ fans would love to see returning in 2026 along with Kildemand and Kemp.

With talk of a radical shake-up of the league structure over the winter, there is still some doubt as to how winter team building will go – but there are plenty of candidates for a return to Shielfield Park.

Without the injured Sam Hagon, Berwick’s lower order again struggled for points. Having finished just two points adrift of the play-offs and having lost four fixtures by four points or less, this is an area which has proved crucial for Berwick in 2025.

Berwick team manager Steve Dews said afterwards: “It was a good way to end the season and the boys worked hard to make sure we got the win.

“Workington is a track where you have to be on your game every lap, but it is good to give the fans something as our season comes to an end.”