Veteran marathon runner from Warkworth Jim Manford clocks up his 60th country
A veteran Warkworth marathon runner has been clocking up even more miles on his travels.
In the past few weeks, 79-year-old Jim Manford has completed marathons in Banja Luka, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Tirana, in Albania, to bring up the 60th different country in which he has run a marathon.
He has also run a marathon in five continents.
By running in Albania, Manford has now achieved the feat of having run in all 46 countries in Europe that hold an accredited road marathon.
