Veteran marathon runner from Warkworth Jim Manford clocks up his 60th country

By Janet Bew
Published 28th Oct 2024, 12:45 BST
Jim Manford at the start of the Banja Luka marathon.Jim Manford at the start of the Banja Luka marathon.
A veteran Warkworth marathon runner has been clocking up even more miles on his travels.

In the past few weeks, 79-year-old Jim Manford has completed marathons in Banja Luka, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Tirana, in Albania, to bring up the 60th different country in which he has run a marathon.

He has also run a marathon in five continents.

By running in Albania, Manford has now achieved the feat of having run in all 46 countries in Europe that hold an accredited road marathon.

