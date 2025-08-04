Two defeats leave Berwick Bandits' play-off hopes hanging by a thread

Sam Masters swoops around Jonas Jeppesen. Picture: Keith Hamblin

Berwick Bandits are looking to bounce back from a double defeat which left their play-off ambitions hanging by a thread.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the 51-39 loss at Edinburgh was not unexpected, the following night’s 44-46 reverse by Oxford at Shielfield Park was a tough one to take.

In both meetings the Bandits produced the majority of the heat winners but failed to find the back-up from the lower orders needed to claim victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Armadale Peter Kildemand (13) and Drew Kemp (10) led the charge, but despite winning four and three times respectively the Bandits could only manage three heat advantages.

Nick Morris was understandably rusty in his first meeting for two years and was not helped by two exclusions at the start line.

Sam Hagon was the surprise winner of heat eight but otherwise struggled, while Jonas Jeppesen could manage just three second places.

Against the Cheetahs it was league top gun Sam Masters who led the way, his 13-point haul restricted by an engine failure while well ahead in his third ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He produced an astonishing third to first burst past Kildemand and Morris in the crucial heat 13 and dropped his only point to a home rider when Kildemand repaid the compliment in heat 15.

Morris, who only landed in England three days before the meeting, showed signs of his former glory as he teamed up with Hagon for a 5-1 in heat 10 which levelled the scores.

It ended a wretched run for the pairing who had conceded race maximums in five successive heats over the two meetings.

Oxford had led by eight points with back-to-back 5-1s and Berwick were generally on the back foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite another good haul by Jeppesen (10), Berwick were always on the back foot with Kemp struggling to replicate his usually explosive best around Shielfield, failing to win at least one race for the first time in 12 meetings.

He was involved in one of the best races of the night, battling with Mitch McDiarmid over four laps and then grabbing second place on the line after bursting off the fourth bend.

Berwick visit Redcar – another side not living up to pre-season expectations on Friday before Scunthorpe visit on Saturday.

Anything less than a full four-point haul is likely to end their ambitions of reaching post-season.