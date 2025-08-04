Two defeats leave Berwick Bandits' play-off hopes hanging by a thread
While the 51-39 loss at Edinburgh was not unexpected, the following night’s 44-46 reverse by Oxford at Shielfield Park was a tough one to take.
In both meetings the Bandits produced the majority of the heat winners but failed to find the back-up from the lower orders needed to claim victory.
At Armadale Peter Kildemand (13) and Drew Kemp (10) led the charge, but despite winning four and three times respectively the Bandits could only manage three heat advantages.
Nick Morris was understandably rusty in his first meeting for two years and was not helped by two exclusions at the start line.
Sam Hagon was the surprise winner of heat eight but otherwise struggled, while Jonas Jeppesen could manage just three second places.
Against the Cheetahs it was league top gun Sam Masters who led the way, his 13-point haul restricted by an engine failure while well ahead in his third ride.
He produced an astonishing third to first burst past Kildemand and Morris in the crucial heat 13 and dropped his only point to a home rider when Kildemand repaid the compliment in heat 15.
Morris, who only landed in England three days before the meeting, showed signs of his former glory as he teamed up with Hagon for a 5-1 in heat 10 which levelled the scores.
It ended a wretched run for the pairing who had conceded race maximums in five successive heats over the two meetings.
Oxford had led by eight points with back-to-back 5-1s and Berwick were generally on the back foot.
Despite another good haul by Jeppesen (10), Berwick were always on the back foot with Kemp struggling to replicate his usually explosive best around Shielfield, failing to win at least one race for the first time in 12 meetings.
He was involved in one of the best races of the night, battling with Mitch McDiarmid over four laps and then grabbing second place on the line after bursting off the fourth bend.
Berwick visit Redcar – another side not living up to pre-season expectations on Friday before Scunthorpe visit on Saturday.
Anything less than a full four-point haul is likely to end their ambitions of reaching post-season.
