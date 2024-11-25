Trout are tempted by various patterns, including Pheasant Tail and Hare's Ear

Bob caught three rainbow trout using three different patterns.

This last week has seen some really bad weather which stopped most anglers from venturing out, writes Bob Smith.

One still water closed for a day because the car park was covered with ice, which was a very sensible decision.

I didn’t fish at all this last week until Sunday.

The car park was almost full when I arrived at 9.30. It was very mild and the sky was covered with cloud before the sun broke through.

The anglers were catching trout by stripping lures. I went out and tried a buzzers pattern but that caused no interest.

A guy near me was fishing an intermediate line with a Damsel Nymph and he was playing fish every other cast.

I changed my fly to an olive nymph, size 12. I had to have a few casts before my line tightened and I netted a cracking three pound rainbow.

I saw a couple of fish rise so I changed to a Shipmans Buzzer but the trout ignored that. I replaced the buzzer with a Pheasant Tail pattern and a fish took that after about 10 minutes.

The trout were quite deep as I had to let my weighted fly sink for around 20 seconds. My third trout was attracted by a gold beaded Hare’s Ear pattern.

All three rainbows weighed at least three pounds and they all fought for what seemed ages.

Three trout to the net on three different patterns in less than two hours, super.

The trout are very fit at the moment. Other anglers were doing well and enjoying good sport.

Some were fishing flies under a float, with the suspended flies around four feet below the surface. Another guy caught into double figures of trout using egg patterns. Another rod was catching eight fish using a sedge pattern on the surface.

A friend of mine phoned to say he had been grayling fishing for two days. One day on the Wear and the next day on the Till.

Both days had been really good, and he had returned well over a dozen fish each day.

With the chance of bad weather in the coming months, remember to contact the fisheries to ensure they are open before you set off.