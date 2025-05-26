A co-driver was killed in a horror crash at the Jim Clark Rally at the weekend.

​Dai Roberts, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident near Duns on Saturday.

The driver, James Williams, 27, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

In the aftermath of the crash, race organisers of the Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club cancelled the remainder of the event.

Tragically, the co-driver is the second member of his family to have been killed when rallying.

His younger brother Gareth died in 2012 at the age of 24 after an accident when co-driving for Craig Breen on the Targa Florio Rally in Sicily.

Motorsport UK said it was “deeply saddened” by Roberts’ death and “sends its condolences to Dai’s family and friends, the Jim Clark Rally, Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club and members of the motorsport community.”

James William Rallying said in a statement it was “with a heavy heart” that it confirmed “the passing of our beloved Dai Roberts”, adding "our thoughts and prayers are with the Roberts family at this difficult time”.

A statement from The British Rally Championship added: “He was more than just an experienced name in the co-driver’s seat. A standout driver in his own right, Dai had a quiet, calming presence along with a kindness and astounding knowledge that touched everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“Dai knew all too well the fragility of life in motorsport, yet, despite such heartbreak, he continued, his love for rallying never dimmed, and neither did his strength.

“He is survived by his family, including his wife Louise and children, who were the centre of his world. They and the wider rallying community continue to grieve not only for a competitor, but a man who lived with fire in his belly, gave generously, and left the sport better than he found it.

"Dai Roberts was, simply put, one of rallying’s good souls. His ferocious passion on the stages and quick wit and humour away from them will live on with his incredible legacy that will roll out the service park with every car for years to come.”

Police Scotland said inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.