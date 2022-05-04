Triathlete Tony goes out on a high with regional award

Tony Lummis (left) receices his award from Tweed Triathlon chairman Ryan Thompson.

Tony first got involved in triathlon in 2005. He was a keen runner and decided to give triathlon a go. His first event was in Blyth where he was first in the vintage male age group,and from that moment, he was hooked.

Tony has achieved many age group podiums and represented GB in the age group World Championships.

He has completed triathlons across all distances from super sprint all the way up to Ironman, picking up many trophies along the way.

In 2012, along with Paul Jones, Tony set up Tweed Triathlon Club in Berwick. His motivation was to give something back to the sport he loved. He set up the club structure and committee, he then became qualified as a level 2 coach and has been a constant presence on poolside until he decided it was time to step away earlier this year.

Tony held the role of chairman from 2012-2019 and was vice-chair for the 2021 season.

His drive and enthusiasm have pushed the club forward and his influence has introduced many new people to triathlon who have gone on to compete at many events around the world.

A club spokesman said: “We are sure that Triathlon would never have been taken up by a great many people if Tony had not set up the club and others would have not reached their goals or aims if it was not for Tony’s depth of knowledge and patience.”

The club now has 35 members, five coaches and holds an annual tri in September!

In February 2022 Tony retired from club duties but still offers his services as a coach when needed.

The Club nominated Tony for the outstanding achievement award at the recent British Triathlon regional awards. He won the regional award and was nominated at national level.

The club held an awards night for Tony where the ceremony was streamed from London, and he was presented with a trophy on behalf of the club by current chair Ryan Thompson.