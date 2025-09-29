Triathlete Millie Breese from Northumberland shines on the national stage
Millie Breese has lit up the British Triathlon Senior Super Series with a string of outstanding performances – claiming a win, a second place and a third place against some of the best triathletes in the country.
Her consistency and determination saw her crowned the overall winner of the British Triathlon Senior Super Series, as well as selection for the World U23 Triathlon Championships in Australia this October.
Millie heads to the World Championships full of confidence, having already gained valuable experience at the European Championships held in Melilla earlier this year alongside impressive results in several other international races.
To help support her future ambitions, she is now seeking sponsorship opportunities with individuals, businesses and organisations who wish to be part of her inspiring journey. (Instagram: milliebreesetri30)