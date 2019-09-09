Tracey 10th in Aquathlon
Tracey Sample, a member of Alnwick Tri Club, travelled south to Arundel for the National Aquathlon Championships.
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 11:23
The race itself was a river swim, tidal but still fresh water, which was unexpected and down to 16.1 degrees, so she was being held up as some kind of hero for going in in a sleeveless wetsuit when in actual fact Tracey was suffering from a shoulder injury and sleeves in a wetsuit would aggravate this.
A 750m swim was followed by a run which was mainly on road but went off road through a park and round another lake and was spectacularly beautiful.
Tracey finished a fantastic 10th in Age Group.