British rider Willa Newton competing at a previous Alnwick Ford International Horse Trials. Picture: Lottie Elizabeth Photography

Among them are former world number one Oliver Townend, Irish championship rider Joseph Murphy, former European champion and multiple Olympic medallist Ian Stark, New Zealander Caroline Powell and rising star of the sport, 21-year-old Alice Casburn.

Alnwick Ford has quickly become renowned for its excellent conditions for horses and riders, its friendly atmosphere and its exciting cross-country courses.

Britain’s best riders are also attracted by the huge prize-pot on offer courtesy of the Northumberland Challenge.

Sponsored by AW Jenkinson Forest Products, Encon Technical Solutions and NIS Group Services Construction Ltd, the 2023 Northumberland Challenge offers horse and rider combinations entering certain classes at Belsay International, Alnwick Ford International and Burgham International the opportunity to win cash bonuses of up to £20,000.

Scotland’s Wills Oakden won the first leg of the CCI2*-S class in the Northumberland Challenge at Belsay, with 2022 winner Oliver Townend second and North Northumberland’s Emily Orpwood third.

Oakden and Townend will be vying for more Challenge points at Alnwick Ford.

As well as international classes and British Eventing classes of various levels, Alnwick Ford hosts Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse classes for four- and five-year-olds.

The winners of these qualify for the finals at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials on September 1.

Event director Craig Anderson said: “It’s really exciting to see that we have such a bumper, high-quality number of entries, particularly in the international classes.

“All the best local riders are represented, and it is gratifying to see that so many famous faces are also travelling considerable distances to come to Alnwick Ford.

“Eventing in Northumberland is enjoying a truly purple patch with the ‘triple crown’ of Belsay, Alnwick Ford and, of course, Burgham, which has long been the principal preparation ground for all the UK’s leading riders and their top horses before the autumn major three-day events.”

Showjumping and cross-country takes place on Friday (June 23), with dressage on Thursday.