Top riders compete at Alnwick Ford for chance to win top prize money in Northumberland Challenge
The 2024 British eventing season has been blighted by cancellations due to bad weather, and the Alnwick Ford organising team was delighted to be able to hold a total of 30 sections at both international and national levels in the sunshine at the weekend.
Winners included world number one Oliver Townend, top Scottish eventer Wills Oakden, Dutch Olympian Andrew Heffernan and many more local faces, such as Northumberland’s Emma Carmichael.
Event organiser Craig Anderson said: “We’ve had a fantastic event, and huge thanks must go to our sponsors and volunteers in particular for putting so much into making it such a success.
“Well done to all our winners, and we hope to see everyone who came to Alnwick Ford this week at its ‘big sister’ event, Burgham, at the end of July.”
Alnwick Ford hosted the first leg of the much-celebrated Northumberland Challenge, which unites the three Northumbrian international events: Belsay, Alnwick Ford and Burgham.
Riders who win the CCI3*-S, CCI2*-S and, new for 2024, a BE100 class, at all three events can win cash bonuses of £25,00, £20,000 and £6,000 respectively. Due to the cancellation of Belsay last month, the Northumberland Challenge will roll over to Belsay 2025.
Mike Jackson scored the biggest international win of his career to date when taking the Hambro Sport Horses CCI3*-S riding Girls Gamble, aka Dougie.
Gloucestershire-based Jackson said: “I had a rethink and a reboot during Covid, and Dougie was one of the first horses I bought after that.
“This is his first season at intermediate level and he’s stepped up brilliantly.
“I’m definitely going to Burgham. I really enjoy the Northumberland events, and a series like the Northumberland Challenge which gives riders the chance to win really good prize-money is very much appreciated.”
The second leg of the Northumberland Challenge – which is supported by Hambro Sport Horses, NIS Group Ltd, InExpress Tyne & Wear and Equestrian Eye, as well as insurance brokers McClarrons – takes place at Burgham International Horse Trials on July 25-28.
