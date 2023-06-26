Mark Davidson won the AW Jenkinson Ltd CCI3*-S at Alnwick Ford on Fonbherna Lancer. Picture: Lottie Elizabeth Photography

Davidson led throughout the competition aboard 13-year-old Fonbherna Lancer.

“I’m normally the king of coming second, so this is fantastic,” said Mark, who is originally from Cumbria.

“He is such a lovely horse – a total gentleman. This is only our third competition together and our first three-star, so we are still finding our feet and getting to know each other, but I was really pleased with him.

“He did a lovely dressage test, and then the time in the showjumping was very tight and I was conscious that Oliver Townend was breathing down my neck, but the more you dare this horse, the more he loves it.”

Having won this second leg of the Northumberland Challenge, which offers big prize-money to riders winning or placed in the first three at Belsay, Alnwick Ford and Burgham, Davidson will be aiming for the third leg of the challenge at Burgham, which runs from July 27-30.

Shropshire-based former world number one Oliver Townend, a regular visitor to all three of Northumberland’s international horse trials, took second on Caunton First Class, just 0.6 of a penalty behind the winners.

Michael Owen finished third and fourth on Treworder and J’Adore Salsa.

Townend, who won the first leg of the Northumberland Challenge at CCI2*-S level at Belsay a few weeks ago, triumphed again in the NIS Ltd CCI2*-S at Alnwick Ford.

Riding Hialisca De Takam, Oliver led the dressage with a mark of 24.1, rolled one showjumping pole and went clear inside the time across country to finish on 28.1.

He said: “I think this is one of the best events in the country.

“It’s got a great atmosphere, the organisers had done everything to make ground conditions as comfortable as possible for horses, the tracks were fun to ride round and the time is quite difficult to get, which is a nice change in this day and age.”

He is another who will continue to chase the £45,000 on offer in total across the Northumberland Challenge at Burgham.