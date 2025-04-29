Top rider hopes to Canter to victory at Belsay International Horse Trials

By Catherine Austen
Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:43 BST
Ros Canter in action at a previous event at Belsay Castle. Picture: AthalensRos Canter in action at a previous event at Belsay Castle. Picture: Athalens
Belsay Horse Trials has received more than 100 entries from 12 different nations for its event on May 16-18.

This bumper entry for includes Olympic gold medallist and former world champion Ros Canter and her horse Izilot DHI, while Caroline Harris will ride D Day. Other famous names include Britain’s Piggy March and Bubby Upton, the all-conquering New Zealand husband and wife duo Tim and Jonelle Price, Irish Olympian Aoife Clark, Italian Olympic rider Giovanni Ugolotti, China’s Alex Hua Tian, up-and-coming USA star Cosby Green and leading Scottish eventer Wills Oakden.

This is the first of two international fixtures at the popular venue in May, and is acting as a replacement for the lost event at Chatsworth.

While the event has attracted top partnerships from all over Britain – and further afield – there are also a host of local riders hoping to make an impact, including Jack Mantel and Katie Magee.

One face familiar to anyone who has followed eventing in the past half-century will be that of Ian Stark – former European champion, winner of many world, Olympic and European medals for Britain and, appropriately, the recently-retired course-designer of tracks such as Chatsworth. Stark, now 71, will ride seven-year-old CCS Dance Monkey, whom he owns in partnership with Chatsworth’s owner the Duchess of Devonshire, in the novice class sponsored by Falcons Events.

Belsay organiser Laura de Wesselow said: “I’m thrilled with the entries for Belsay’s inaugural CCI4* and advanced competition; we can’t wait to see brilliant horses and riders from a total of 14 nations compete here for three days of great sport.

Visit www.belsayhorsetrials.co.uk for more information and to buy tickets.

