Top eventers to visit Belsay Hall as they tackle charity cycle ride in memory of young rider who died in March

Belsay Hall will welcome riders taking part in the Cycle 4 Caroline challenge on Friday.

The Cycle 4 Caroline charity bike ride in memory of young horse rider Caroline March will be visiting Belsay Hall on Friday (November 22).

Some of Britain’s leading eventing riders are undertaking the 1,100km challenge to try and raise £500,000 for Spinal Research and the British Eventing Support Trust after Caroline passed away after suffering life-changing injuries in a fall.

The ride has been launched by leading eventing rider Piggy March and her husband Tom, who is Caroline’s brother.

Joining Piggy and Tom March will be a core team of cyclists including BE Support Trust chair of the board of trustees and three-time Olympian Ian Stark, Support Trust patron Alastair Wilson (husband of former Olympian and European champion Nicola), and multi-medallist Holly Woodhead.

The challenge starts on Wednesday (November 20) at Blair Castle and takes in UK eventing venues including Belsay, Bramham, Burghley, Chatsworth, Blenheim and Badminton.

It ends on Saturday, November 30, at The Savoy Hotel, London.

Belsay International Horse Trials will be a hosting an afternoon reception at Belsay Hall on Friday from 2pm-4pm to greet the riders and celebrate their arrival.

Northumberland Coffee and North Acomb Farm Shop, both regular traders at the hall’s horse trials, will be on hand to refuel riders and visitors alike.

Everyone is welcome to attend and donations of £10 will be paid direct to the charities.

Belsay has also announced that it will be hosting two events next year, the first on May 16-18, which will have international, advanced and national classes, and one on May 28-June 1, which will include the British Junior and Pony Championships.