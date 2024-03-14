For the 2024 campaign the Berwick Bandits will be known as the Berwick Jewson Bandits after signing a deal with the company.

For the 2024 campaign they will be known as the Berwick Jewson Bandits after signing a deal with the company, which has over 500 branches nationally.

Founded as a family-run timber, coal and builders’ merchant in Norfolk in 1838, Jewson was bought by the Danish STARK group in a £740million deal last year, becoming part of a group with an annual turnover in excess of £7.5billion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been named National Merchant of the Year for the past two years and 2023 Timber Merchant of the Year by the Builders’ Merchant Journal in what are considered to be the trade Oscars.

In addition to building materials, Jewson branches also offer kitchen and bathroom showrooms and a huge range of tools and plant for hire with experienced staff on hand to help with project estimating.

Delighted Berwick co-owner Scott Courtney said: “Over the past couple of years we have done extensive work renovating the track, surrounds and pits area, and every time we needed top quality materials at affordable prices the answer was literally a few hundred yards from Shielfield Park at Jewson’s Tweedmouth store.

“Having supported us for a good few years now, Jewson expressed an interest in becoming more involved for 2024 and we are delighted to have the deal signed and sealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is just one more good piece of news in what is a very upbeat and positive vibe around the club at the moment.

“It would be impossible to keep speedway on-track in Berwick, a town with a population barely over 12,000, without the support of so many businesspeople both local and nationally giving their generous backing.

“We just cannot wait for the season to start and see the Berwick Jewson Bandits lining up against Workington on March 30.”

Berwick will continue to be powered by Keenwood Karpets in 2024 – company directors Paul Wood and Gary Flint confirming their continued backing earlier this month.