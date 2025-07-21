Thrunton Long Crag fishery to host Vision-ary open day with expert help and advice on offer
The Scottish rivers champion Scott Hamilton, specialist Predator fly angler Paul Clydesdale and Jim Fearn, a top-level fly casting instructor, will be on hand to offer free tips and advice.
The full range of Vision still water and river rods and tackle will be there for all to try to see what suits them best.
This is an ideal opportunity for all anglers from beginners to experienced to try new tackle and learn from Vision representatives with a wealth of knowledge.
We have had some rain this last week but there was no significant rise in local river levels.
I’ve had some nice brown trout on light tackle, but the bigger trout have been deeper in the water.
The majority of my catches fell to beaded, weighed nymphs mainly on an olive coloured body.
The Coquet has been up about a foot, but because the heavy thunder shower didn’t materialise for long the river never rose to the four feet it was expected to.
Fingers crossed we get more rain, hopefully overnight, this coming week.
